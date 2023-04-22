Analyzing Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) & Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roku and Adeia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roku $3.13 billion 2.60 -$498.01 million ($3.59) -16.17 Adeia $438.93 million 1.93 -$295.88 million ($2.88) -2.80

Adeia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roku. Roku is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adeia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roku -15.93% -18.05% -11.48% Adeia -36.72% 21.33% 10.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Roku and Adeia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.1% of Roku shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Adeia shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Roku shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Adeia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Roku has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adeia has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Roku and Adeia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roku 4 9 11 0 2.29 Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Roku currently has a consensus target price of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.53%. Adeia has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.10%. Given Adeia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adeia is more favorable than Roku.

Summary

Adeia beats Roku on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roku

Roku, Inc. engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls. The Devices segment is involved in the sale of streaming players, audio products, smart home products, and accessories that are sold through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website. The company was founded by Anthony J. Wood in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

