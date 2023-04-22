IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

NYSE:IQV opened at $202.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.01 and a 200-day moving average of $207.65. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

