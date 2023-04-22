Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $73.06 Average PT from Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Barclays reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $63.54 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 116.88% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,754,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,330,943.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,754,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,330,943.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,361 shares of company stock worth $39,229,871 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management



Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

