Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) PT at $44.30

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.30.

ZG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of ZG opened at $44.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.14 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $33,332.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,016.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,022 shares of company stock worth $2,089,941. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

