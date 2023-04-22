The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $37.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

