GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $55.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $32.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of -0.29. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. GitLab’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in GitLab by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 112,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 402,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in GitLab by 162.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 158.4% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 245,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 150,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 2,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

