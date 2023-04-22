Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $86.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky purchased 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $829,911.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky purchased 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $829,911.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,031 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 263.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Twilio by 125.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 169.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $57.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

