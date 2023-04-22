boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHOOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on boohoo group from GBX 36 ($0.45) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt upgraded boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

boohoo group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BHOOY opened at $13.69 on Monday. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

