Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $48.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

ALGM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.5 %

ALGM stock opened at $41.66 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,869.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,869.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $188,044,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,649,247 shares in the company, valued at $666,435,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,026,000 shares of company stock worth $189,905,480. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 27.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Stories

