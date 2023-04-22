Benchmark Reaffirms Sell Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Benchmark reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on TTD. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.30.
Trade Desk Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 621.96, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.80.
Insider Transactions at Trade Desk
In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 960,709 shares of company stock worth $58,092,494 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,196,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,009,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
