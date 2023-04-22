Benchmark Reaffirms Sell Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Benchmark reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TTD. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.30.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 621.96, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 960,709 shares of company stock worth $58,092,494 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,196,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,009,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

