Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Twist Bioscience from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $781.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 99.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

