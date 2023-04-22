StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $126.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.00.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.03%.
Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.
