StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $126.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 223,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,538,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

