Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

VIR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.25. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $59,782.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 117,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,761.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $59,782.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 117,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,761.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 881,313 shares of company stock valued at $24,351,078. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 16,660.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

