WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WKME. Citigroup lifted their price target on WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $885.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of -0.23.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 105.46% and a negative net margin of 37.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 750,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 411,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

