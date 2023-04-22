LuxUrban Hotels (LUXH) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare LuxUrban Hotels to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LuxUrban Hotels and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 2 0 3.00 LuxUrban Hotels Competitors 196 945 1101 23 2.42

LuxUrban Hotels currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 179.61%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 31.04%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

48.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels -20.20% -80.87% -6.98% LuxUrban Hotels Competitors -73.80% 4.67% 1.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $31.45 million N/A -8.22 LuxUrban Hotels Competitors $1.46 billion $106.29 million 38.25

LuxUrban Hotels’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels. LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LuxUrban Hotels peers beat LuxUrban Hotels on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

CorpHousing Group Inc. acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban. As of June 30, 2022, it managed a portfolio of 584 multi-family and hotel units located in metropolitan cities in California, New York, Florida, Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing LLC. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

