HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
VYNE stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $9.90.
In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,210.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.
