Brokerages Set Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target at $50.11

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 214.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $39.67 on Monday. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.82.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

