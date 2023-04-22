Head to Head Review: Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) & Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.8%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 99.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Medalist Diversified REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $20.21, indicating a potential upside of 104.60%. Medalist Diversified REIT has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 71.23%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Medalist Diversified REIT -43.01% -23.01% -5.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Medalist Diversified REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.06 4.80 Medalist Diversified REIT $11.09 million 1.17 -$4.77 million ($0.28) -2.61

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

(Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property. The company was founded on September 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.