Critical Survey: Wejo Group (WEJO) versus Its Competitors

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) is one of 147 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Wejo Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wejo Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group $8.40 million -$159.25 million -0.25 Wejo Group Competitors $937.67 million -$49.66 million -9.51

Wejo Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group. Wejo Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Wejo Group has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wejo Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wejo Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group -1,896.77% -37,962.51% -240.27% Wejo Group Competitors -108.41% -2,037.73% -289.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wejo Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wejo Group Competitors 530 3073 5067 75 2.54

Wejo Group presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 278.02%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 33.87%. Given Wejo Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of Wejo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wejo Group competitors beat Wejo Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Wejo Group Company Profile

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

