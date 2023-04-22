Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 8,520,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 351.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,479,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,927,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,577 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,280.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,461 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after purchasing an additional 794,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.77.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $287.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

