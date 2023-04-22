Short Interest in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Increases By 12.3%

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the March 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $185,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $41,496,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 797,770 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 475,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 4,498.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 441,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 431,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $632.62.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

