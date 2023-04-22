Brokers Set Expectations for Shawcor Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shawcor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Shawcor’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Shawcor in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.04.

SCL stock opened at C$12.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.31. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$4.44 and a 1 year high of C$14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63. The firm has a market cap of C$909.79 million, a PE ratio of -30.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.36.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

