Short Interest in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expands By 12.1%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,900 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 242,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Astec Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $349.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

ASTE has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after purchasing an additional 178,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after acquiring an additional 354,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,008,000 after acquiring an additional 44,870 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Astec Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,027,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 57,071 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

