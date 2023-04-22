Short Interest in flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Grows By 12.2%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 869,900 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 775,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

FNNTF opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. flatexDEGIRO has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $18.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

