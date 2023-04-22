Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the March 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $132,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $72,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $175,639.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $132,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 671,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 45,092 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $962.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.94. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 3,460.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRNX. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Stories

