Short Interest in Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Expands By 12.2%

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fortitude Gold Stock Performance

FTCO stock opened at 6.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 6.62 and its 200-day moving average is 6.10. Fortitude Gold has a twelve month low of 5.25 and a twelve month high of 7.41.

Fortitude Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

