Northland Capmk Weighs in on Viavi Solutions Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viavi Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Viavi Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

VIAV stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $23,772,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after buying an additional 1,555,765 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 100.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,471,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 738,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,290,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,590,000 after acquiring an additional 586,524 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at $881,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,974 shares of company stock valued at $468,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

