Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the March 15th total of 7,010,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,344,000 after acquiring an additional 828,342 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 9,840.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 776,727 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,684,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $22,377,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,555,000 after purchasing an additional 473,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HOG opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HOG. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.