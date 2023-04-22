Brokers Set Expectations for Netflix, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $11.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2023 earnings at $10.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.29 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS.

Netflix Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $327.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.86. The company has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.