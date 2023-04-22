Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Short Interest Up 12.0% in March

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the March 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BIP opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.50 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,119.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

Featured Articles

