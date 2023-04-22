Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the March 15th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

KRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,371.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,651,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,340,000 after purchasing an additional 707,906 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,200,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000,000 after purchasing an additional 118,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,489,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,505,000 after purchasing an additional 125,284 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

