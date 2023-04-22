Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,619,600 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the March 15th total of 7,698,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86,196.0 days.

Haidilao International Price Performance

Haidilao International stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. Haidilao International has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CLSA lowered Haidilao International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

