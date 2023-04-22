Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Lowered by Analyst

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Lumentum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the technology company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Lumentum’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $96.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Lumentum by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lumentum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lumentum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

