American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Short Interest Update

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at American National Bankshares

In related news, CEO Jeffrey V. Haley purchased 2,955 shares of American National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $93,584.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,245.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 26,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American National Bankshares Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

AMNB opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.94. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.15%.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Wealth Management segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage.

