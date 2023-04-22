Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catalent in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

Catalent Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 125.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

