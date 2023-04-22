BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $13.72.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 82,661 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,754,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

