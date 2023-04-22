BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $13.72.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR)
