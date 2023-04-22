Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.