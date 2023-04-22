BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ BCTX opened at $7.35 on Thursday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.23.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies for treatment of cancer. Its technologies include Bria-IMT and Bria-OTS. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.
