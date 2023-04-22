BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BCTX opened at $7.35 on Thursday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 332,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,894 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies for treatment of cancer. Its technologies include Bria-IMT and Bria-OTS. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

