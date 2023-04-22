Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Target Price at GBX 747.78

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 745.56 ($9.23).

Several analysts have recently commented on HSBA shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.18) price target on HSBC in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.59) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.73) to GBX 780 ($9.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

HSBC Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 573.70 ($7.10) on Monday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 653.80 ($8.09). The stock has a market cap of £114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 971.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 585.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 539.04.

HSBC Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,406.78%.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.83), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($414,430.53). 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

