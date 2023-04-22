Brokerages Set International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) PT at $52.37

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.37.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICAGY shares. UBS Group cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 2.12. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.21.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

