Brokerages Set International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) PT at $52.37

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2023

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGYGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.37.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICAGY shares. UBS Group cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 2.12. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.21.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.