SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.20. SLM has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

