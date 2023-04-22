Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives C$2.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.63.
Several research firms have recently commented on CMMC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance
CMMC opened at C$2.59 on Monday. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$553.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71.
Insider Activity at Copper Mountain Mining
Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
