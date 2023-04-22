Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 712.86 ($8.82).
Several brokerages recently commented on INF. Barclays lifted their price objective on Informa from GBX 725 ($8.97) to GBX 765 ($9.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Shares of INF opened at GBX 710.20 ($8.79) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Informa has a one year low of GBX 498.80 ($6.17) and a one year high of GBX 712.60 ($8.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,891.11, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 677.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 632.63.
Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.
