Contrasting HCW Biologics (HCWB) and The Competition

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) is one of 993 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare HCW Biologics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HCW Biologics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCW Biologics N/A -34.37% -30.70% HCW Biologics Competitors -3,408.20% -234.49% -35.37%

Risk and Volatility

HCW Biologics has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCW Biologics’ rivals have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HCW Biologics $6.72 million -$14.90 million -3.08 HCW Biologics Competitors $2.09 billion $241.52 million -3.92

This table compares HCW Biologics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HCW Biologics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than HCW Biologics. HCW Biologics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of HCW Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of HCW Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HCW Biologics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCW Biologics 0 0 3 0 3.00 HCW Biologics Competitors 4273 15174 41688 722 2.63

HCW Biologics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 405.31%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 104.35%. Given HCW Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HCW Biologics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

HCW Biologics beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About HCW Biologics

(Get Rating)

HCW Biologics Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases. It also develops HCW9201, a cell-based therapy that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and HCW9206 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.