Financial Contrast: FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) versus Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and FOXO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Life Insurance -3.40% -2.87% -0.32% FOXO Technologies N/A -18,881.06% -90.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and FOXO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Life Insurance $476.64 million 0.45 -$16.22 million ($1.67) -13.17 FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 32.05 -$95.25 million N/A N/A

Kansas City Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kansas City Life Insurance beats FOXO Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Co. engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions. The Group Insurance segment consists of sales group life, dental, vision, and group disability products. The Old American segment covers individual insurance products designed as final expense products. The company was founded by J. H. North, S. E. Rumble, and William Warner on May 1, 1895 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

