Head to Head Review: Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) & Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC)

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) and Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Seer shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Seer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Arrayit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seer and Arrayit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $14.69 million 16.36 -$92.97 million ($1.49) -2.53 Arrayit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Arrayit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seer.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Seer and Arrayit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 1 2 0 0 1.67 Arrayit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seer currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 151.99%.

Risk and Volatility

Seer has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrayit has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seer and Arrayit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer -600.10% -19.96% -18.31% Arrayit N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arrayit beats Seer on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seer

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing and marketing life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function and diagnostics. Its products include microarrayers, Microarray Scanners, DNA Microarrays, Protein Microarrays, Microarray Printing, Microarray Substrate Slides, Microarray Instrument, Amplification & Labeling, purification kits, Microarray Tools, buffers and solutions, microarray Cleanrooms, Books & software, CGH Microarrays and Microarray Platforms. The company provides tools and services to genomic research centres, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, government agencies and biotechnology companies. Arrayit was founded by Todd J. Martinsky in November 1999 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

