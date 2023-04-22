Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) versus Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Financial Contrast

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Woori Financial Group and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woori Financial Group $13.59 billion 0.47 $2.20 billion $9.77 2.71 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 4.88 $6.47 billion N/A N/A

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Woori Financial Group.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Woori Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Woori Financial Group pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Woori Financial Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Woori Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Woori Financial Group and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woori Financial Group 19.33% 10.72% 0.67% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Woori Financial Group and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woori Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 2 0 0 0 1.00

Woori Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $31.15, suggesting a potential upside of 17.64%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus price target of $91.30, suggesting a potential upside of 36.74%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Woori Financial Group.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group, Inc. engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high-net-worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm’s major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The New Zealand segment comprises of banking, funds management, and insurance businesses operating in New Zealand. The Corporate Centre and Other segments include support functions such as investor relations, group marketing and strategy, group governance, and group treasury. The Wealth Management segm

