Head-To-Head Contrast: RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) vs. SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI)

RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF – Get Rating) and SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of SoundThinking shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of RadView Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of SoundThinking shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RadView Software and SoundThinking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadView Software N/A N/A N/A SoundThinking 7.88% -4.81% -2.33%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadView Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SoundThinking $81.00 million 4.32 $6.39 million $0.51 55.96

This table compares RadView Software and SoundThinking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SoundThinking has higher revenue and earnings than RadView Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RadView Software and SoundThinking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadView Software 0 0 0 0 N/A SoundThinking 0 1 3 0 2.75

SoundThinking has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.65%.

Summary

SoundThinking beats RadView Software on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RadView Software

RadView Software Ltd. engages in the provision of application performance and load testing software. Its product is WebLoad, which is used to test applications for financial services, retail, media, education, manufacturing, and healthcare. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. engages in providing precision-policing and security solutions. It also includes ShotSpotter, SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure solutions. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

