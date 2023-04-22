Comparing Ainos (AIMD) and The Competition

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) is one of 993 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ainos to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ainos and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A Ainos Competitors 4273 15174 41688 722 2.63

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 104.39%. Given Ainos’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ainos has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Ainos has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ainos’ peers have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ainos and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ainos $3.52 million -$14.01 million -1.02 Ainos Competitors $2.09 billion $241.52 million -3.92

Ainos’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ainos. Ainos is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Ainos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Ainos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ainos and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ainos -397.93% -65.81% -35.61% Ainos Competitors -3,408.20% -234.49% -35.37%

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc. is a diversified medtech company, which engages in the development of medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for a broad range of disease indications. Its Medtech Solutions include COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit, VOC POCT Ainos Flora, VOC POCT Ainos Pen, VOC POCT CHS430, Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, and Synthetic RNA. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

