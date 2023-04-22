TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Head to Head Comparison

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TDCX and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX 15.76% 19.79% 16.19% Asure Software -15.10% 1.19% 0.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. 85.0% of TDCX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Asure Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $664.12 million 1.56 $78.04 million $0.51 14.20 Asure Software $95.83 million 3.12 -$14.47 million ($0.71) -20.59

This table compares TDCX and Asure Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than Asure Software. Asure Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TDCX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

TDCX has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asure Software has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TDCX and Asure Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 2 0 0 2.00 Asure Software 1 0 5 0 2.67

TDCX presently has a consensus price target of $12.55, indicating a potential upside of 73.34%. Asure Software has a consensus price target of $15.43, indicating a potential upside of 5.53%. Given TDCX’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TDCX is more favorable than Asure Software.

Summary

TDCX beats Asure Software on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. The firm’s Asure HRServices offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

